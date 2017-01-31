‘Alt’ NPS campaign spreads to federal Maine properties

What started as a few (but now-deleted) tweets from the official Twitter account of Badlands National Park has turned into a nationwide online campaign that has spread into eastern and northern Maine.

Scores of “alt” — or alternative — social media accounts pegged to various federal agencies have been multiplying over the past several days in opposition to President Trump’s environmental policies and restrictions he has placed on the disclosure of governmental scientific information.

On Twitter, the campaign has manifested in an alt-Acadia National Park account with the handle @ALT_ACADIANP. On Facebook, there are ‘alt’ accounts set up for Acadia and for the recently created Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

There have been claims that such accounts like Rogue NASA on Twitter or Alt National Park Service on Facebook were created by federal officials unhappy with Trump’s orders, but who is behind the creation of the myriad opposition accounts is not clear.

A message to Trump posted on a website for altnps.org says “You can shut down the use of our social media accounts, but you cannot shut down the internet or take control of what we do with our personal time! We only wish to protect and preserve the environment for future generations to come.”

The names of Arches, Shenandoah, Yosemite, Badlands, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Blue Ridge Parkway, Everglades, and Great Smoky Mountains national park are listed as signatories to the message.

As of Monday evening, the Alt Acadia page on Facebook had more than 8,400 likes while the corresponding Twitter account had 846 followers. The Alt Katahdin Woods & Waters page on Facebook page had nearly 700 likes.

