Scenes from Bar Harbor during the coronavirus pandemic

These photos from a few days ago (prior to last night’s snowstorm) show how downtown Bar Harbor has looked recently, amid concerns about COVID-19 that have shut down much of the country and the world. Up until now, fair weather has helped provide a little relief to the cabin fever that has resulted from weeks of ‘stay-at-home’ directives issued by public health officials who have urged people to keep away from each other to prevent the spread of the disease.
Admittedly, Bar Harbor at the time wasn’t as quite as empty as these pictures might suggest, but the usual springtime bustle that typically occurs in town this time of year when local seasonal businesses are getting ready for tourists to start flowing in was clearly lacking. Hopefully, with continued effective preventative measures — and maybe some good luck mixed in — that will change soon.
A few cars were parked Wednesday, April 8 along Cottage Street in downtown Bar Harbor.
A dropped face mask sits on the sidewalk by Machias Savings Bank.
A customer picks up an order at a window at A&B Naturals market.
Public bathrooms in downtown Bar Harbor have been closed while ‘stay-at-home’ measures remain in effect.
A jogger runs past a barricade blocking an entrance to College of the Atlantic on Route 3. The college has shut down its dormitories and the campus is closed to visitors, though classes for students are being held online.
A metal utility sink sits overturned on the patio at the Bar Harbor Inn.
Notices taped up on the door at the main entrance to the town’s municipal offices on Cottage St. describe how the town is handling some functions while the building remains closed to the public.
A man wearing a face mask as he walks down Cottage St. is seen in a side-view mirror of a parked car.
Jersey barriers block Otter Cliffs Road next to the Fabbri Memorial picnic area in Acadia National Park, preventing vehicles from getting closer to Ocean Drive.
