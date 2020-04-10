Scenes from Bar Harbor during the coronavirus pandemic

These photos from a few days ago (prior to last night’s snowstorm) show how downtown Bar Harbor has looked recently, amid concerns about COVID-19 that have shut down much of the country and the world. Up until now, fair weather has helped provide a little relief to the cabin fever that has resulted from weeks of ‘stay-at-home’ directives issued by public health officials who have urged people to keep away from each other to prevent the spread of the disease.

Admittedly, Bar Harbor at the time wasn’t as quite as empty as these pictures might suggest, but the usual springtime bustle that typically occurs in town this time of year when local seasonal businesses are getting ready for tourists to start flowing in was clearly lacking. Hopefully, with continued effective preventative measures — and maybe some good luck mixed in — that will change soon.

